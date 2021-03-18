Image Credit: Supplied

Choosing the perfect mattress can be time consuming. Navigating the stores and websites, choosing between foam and springs, and determining the best mattress size and how much to spend can leave you feeling like you need a good nap.

Instead, make your life easier and follow these tips from The Mattress Store team, that will help you navigate the world of mattresses, and better yet just call any of our experts or visit any of our stores for a 1-to-1 consultation.

So how to choose the perfect mattress?

If you sleep on your side

You’ll want a surface that will support your body weight, and conform to your shape. Innersprings may have more pressure relief than some foam or latex mattresses, but a soft foam mattress or one with built-in pressure relief points around the shoulders and hips can work for side sleepers, too

If you sleep on your stomach

The last thing a stomach-sleeper probably wants is an enveloping memory foam — it would feel smothering!

Instead, a firmer bed will provide the best support. Consider a firm foam or dense innerspring.

If you sleep on your back

You’ll want something in the middle — a surface that supports, but has some give so your spine is kept in a healthy alignment.

You’ll find happiness with any of the mattress types, but you should do your best princess-and-the-pea impression to see what feels best to you.

If your partner tosses and turns all night

Consider an innerspring mattress with pocketed coils, or memory foam, or latex. Medium-firm picks will all have good motion isolation.