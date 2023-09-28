What are the essential qualities a good mattress should possess?

A good mattress is essential for a comfortable and restful sleep. The qualities that a good mattress should possess can vary depending on the individual’s needs, preferences and sleep postures. However, there are several important universal qualities that people need to look for when purchasing a mattress. A mattress should provide the utmost comfort, have spinal support and pressure point relief and also provide generous mattress depth and a top memory foam layer. Additionally, it should be durable, possess hypoallergenic properties and have motion isolation, especially if they are sharing a bed with a partner.

Lastly, an important factor to understand when purchasing a mattress is to understand the level of firmness. At PAN Home, we offer a diverse range of mattresses in different levels of firmness including Plush/Extra Soft, Soft, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm that are meticulously designed to cater to individual preferences and engineered to guarantee a good night’s sleep.

Mattresses have long life cycles for households and families. How do one keep a mattress hygienic and clean over this duration? How often should a mattress be changed?

Maintaining good mattress hygiene is key to extending the durability of the mattress and ensuring a healthy sleep environment. Additionally, it also keeps your mattress free of germs, dust and dirt. To keep your mattress clean and hygienic, the most important thing is washing your bed sheets, pillow cases and linens at least once every week. Secondly, it is important to invest in a high-quality waterproof mattress topper that will act as a shield against spills, stains and buildup of dust mites, allergens and bacteria.

Pan Home offers different mattress toppers including Balance Copper Infused Memory Foam Mattress, Prime Comfort Down Alternative Gel Mattress Topper and the Siesta Mattress Topper. The third thing that can be done to maintain good mattress hygiene is using a high-powered vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment to remove any debris from the surface and crevices of your mattress.

Furthermore, it is important to air out a mattress by letting fresh air and sunlight fall on it. Lastly, rotating your mattress every 3-6 months is essential to distribute pressure evenly, averting unwanted sagging.

The mattress’s life span depends on several factors mentioned above; however, it is recommended that a mattress should be changed every 6-8 years.

What are the advantages of medicated and semi-medicated mattresses? Does it make sense to opt for one of these over a regular mattress every time, or do regular mattresses have their advantages too?

Medicated and semi-medicated mattresses are specialized mattresses that are designed to offer therapeutic benefits to those suffering from aches and pains. There are a few advantages of using such mattresses such as providing pain relief, helping with alignment support, and reducing roll-overs. On the other hand, regular mattresses have their advantages too such as they are more affordable, durable, versatile, require minimal maintenance and they can be just as comfortable as medicated mattresses. Therefore, whether semi-medicated or medicated mattresses are a better choice than regular mattresses depend on the individual and their health needs and preferences.

At PAN Home, we provide a wide selection of mattresses, including both regular and orthopedic options. Our orthopedic mattresses are crafted to offer support and comfort, making them an excellent consideration for individuals with chronic pain, allergies or other health-related conditions.

What are the new mattress technologies that are making inroads into the UAE?