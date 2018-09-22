Here are some new launches in beauty, especially body care, that have caught our eye this week:

Aussie green beauty

The interest in natural beauty is seeing a massive boom and it’s getting easier to access brands that offer it. The latest to make it to the UAE market is the Australian brand Sukin. Their skincare and hair products are cruelty free, vegan, carbon neutral and biodegradable. They are also free from ingredients such as mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, harsh detergents and parabens. Apart from being good for you the environment, the brand is refreshingly affordable, with most skincare items priced well below Dh100. So if you’re thinking of switching out your beauty routine for a more green route, this brand could help you along. Sukin is available at all Life Pharmacy stores.

Bathtime treats

UK brand Bubble T cosmetics comes to the UAE with its Taiwanese Bubble Tea-inspired line of bath and body products. The quirky and colourful products features items such a bath tea bags, body scrubs and bath fizzes, all infused with tea and goji berry extract. All Bubble T products are free from parabens, SLS and the brand does not test on animals. I’m a sucker for cutesy, silly bath products and it’s easy to stock up on these because they’re so affordable. Prices start from Dh15.

Body wash obsession

You know you’re a boring adult when you get excited about your favourite body wash brand coming to the UAE. France’s Le Petit Marseillais brings its iconic range of shower cremes and gels to supermarkets here and I can’t wait to make my next grocery run. The brand will launch six body wash and five hand wash variants, influenced by the picturesque city of Marseille from where the brand originates. The washes are pH-neutral and won’t leave the skin feeling dry and stripped of all its moisture. My favourite variant is the Sweet Almond Extra Gentle Shower Creme, which has the most beautiful and soothing scent; probably the nicest part about this brand is the scents aren’t headache-inducing strong. Prices start from Dh12.

Keep it natural

Subscription beauty boxes haven’t been on the radar for quite a while but My Green Treat, an online natural beauty and wellness platform, is hoping to intrigue the new wave of crunchy, health-conscious folks that have popped up. All the products are selected following a strict criteria; items must either have ingredients from natural sources, be organic certified, vegan or cruelty-free. The concept introduces premium brands that are not available in the region to eco-conscious beauty consumers. The box will contain four to six full-size products in addition to samples. Each month the subscriber will get items for skin, hair, body, wellness, hands and feet. Brands include Tautropfen, Skineco, Born to Bio or Greendoor. Prices start from Dh240 per month.

Coconut dreams

I have a confession to make. The only reason I go to & Other Stories is their body care range. The scents are refined and high-end but not expensive — there are no overly sweet fruity florals here — and packaging is minimalistic and chic. Their new fragrance line called Nomad’s Poem is a coconut-y, earthy musk with peach nectar, black amber and pink petals. It’s available in an assortment of product categories including the sugar scrub, which is a personal favourite, rich body souffle and body mist.