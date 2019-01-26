Knowing my skin tone was underrepresented in the beauty industry was my biggest motivation to innovate. It’s no secret that women of colour get less that 1 per cent of the $85 billion [Dh312.1 billion] of venture capital funding globally and face a slew of other challenges. However, we managed to thrive regardless by making a product that was so good it became impossible to ignore. When you have the likes of Adele, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wearing your products, people started to take note. Ultimately, the world will always respect creation.