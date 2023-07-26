With cutting-edge technology, experienced doctors, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional care, Tajmeel is a premier choice for all your aesthetic needs

Tajmeel, the leading aesthetic and cosmetic brand of Burjeel Holdings, is dedicated to providing exceptional services in cosmetology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and aesthetic dentistry. With five conveniently located clinics in prime areas across the UAE, Tajmeel has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and sought-after aesthetic clinic brands in the country.

Tajmeel Royal Clinic: A Complete Solution for Plastic Surgery and Dentistry

Situated on the vibrant Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Tajmeel Royal Clinic offers plastic surgery, cosmetology, dermatology, and specialized dentistry backed by a team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art technology. Services range from cosmetic procedures like facelifts and breast augmentations to non-surgical treatments like botox, fillers and laser and facial therapies. The clinic also provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including teeth whitening, veneers, and dental implants, ensuring a holistic approach to improving your overall appearance.

Image Credit: Supplied

Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Center: A Trusted Name in Pediatric Dentistry

Established in 2013, Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Center in Abu Dhabi has become highly regarded for its specialized pediatric dentistry services. The center has a team of highly skilled and compassionate dentists who understand the unique needs of children. From routine check-ups and cleanings to complex dental procedures, Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Center offers a safe and comfortable environment for children to receive the best dental care possible. In addition to pediatric dentistry, it also provides a range of other dental services, such as orthodontics, periodontics, and cosmetic dentistry, catering to the oral healthcare needs of the entire family.

Tajmeel Specialized Medical Center: Elegance and Care at its Best

Located in the iconic Aldar building in Abu Dhabi, the center boasts a sophisticated setting that exudes elegance and tranquility. The center is excellent for those seeking specialized dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, cosmetology, and dermatology services. The highly trained professionals at the center prioritize personalized care and attention for each patient. Whether you require a dental implant, facial rejuvenation treatment, or any other specialized procedure, you can trust the center’s expertise and state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional results.

Tajmeel Specialized Medical Center: Designed for Specialized Dentistry and Cosmetic Services

Centrally located in Al Karamah, Abu Dhabi, Tajmeel Specialized Medical Center has earned its reputation as a landmark for specialized dentistry services. The center offers a wide array of dental services, ranging from general dentistry to specialized dentistry. The highly skilled team of dentists at the center stays abreast of the latest advancements in dental technology to ensure optimal outcomes for their patients. Furthermore, the center is expanding its offerings to include cosmetology and dermatology services, to meet the diverse needs of the community.

Tajmeel Cosmo Clinic: Understanding your Cosmetology and Dentistry Needs

Strategically located within the Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain, Tajmeel Cosmo Clinic is dedicated to providing cosmetology and dental services to the people of Al Ain. Offering a wide range of services, from facials and skincare treatments to dental cleanings and fillings, the clinic focuses on enhancing both beauty and oral health.

The team of skilled cosmetologists and dentists at Tajmeel Cosmo Clinic understand the importance of personalized care and attention to detail, ensuring that every individual receives the highest standard of treatment.