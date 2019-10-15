“Each year we build Sole DXB on the bedrock of storytelling and subcultural narratives. We seek out stories that are current, but also under-represented. This year is no different. The Jamaican Sound System is the most influential force in contemporary popular music today, so we went to Jamaica to find out how an island nation of 2.8 million has continued to punch far above its weight, for over 60 years,” said Hussain Moloobhoy, co-founder and creative director. “The Jamaican diaspora has influenced what we listen to and how we create. This year, we look forward to celebrating all that the island has given us.”