Annual lifestyle and pop culture festival Sole DXB will return this year at the Dubai Design District (d3) from December 5 to 6, with Jamaica as its theme.
Launched in 2010, the event has given a platform for creatives and creators in fashion, music and art from the region as well as internationally.
This year, the sights and sounds of Jamaica will be celebrated, with mento, bashment, ska, rocksteady, dub, reggae, ragga beats and Dancehall as the focus.
“Each year we build Sole DXB on the bedrock of storytelling and subcultural narratives. We seek out stories that are current, but also under-represented. This year is no different. The Jamaican Sound System is the most influential force in contemporary popular music today, so we went to Jamaica to find out how an island nation of 2.8 million has continued to punch far above its weight, for over 60 years,” said Hussain Moloobhoy, co-founder and creative director. “The Jamaican diaspora has influenced what we listen to and how we create. This year, we look forward to celebrating all that the island has given us.”
Pre-sale weekend passes are now available online for Dh295. Later, they will cost Dh375 for a weekend pass and Dh245 for a day pass.