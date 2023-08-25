Backpacks and trolley bags

Let your kids showcase their unique style and stand out from the crowd with trendy backpacks and trolley bags from Babyshop. Our school bags are not only designed to impress but also built to last, so you can rest assured that they’ll be by your kids’ side for the entire school year and beyond. We ensure that our products withstand the rough and tumble of school life. Plus, all items come with a 1-year warranty, reflecting our supreme confidence in their quality.

Beloved characters for all

We know how much kids love their favourite characters, and that’s why we offer a diverse range of options from top-notch brands like Juniors, Disney, Marvel, and more. Let your kids immerse themselves in the magical world of their favourite heroes, crime fighters, fairy tale princesses, and adorable characters. From Batman, Spiderman, Sonic, Naruto, Mickey, and Paw Patrol, to Disney Princess, Frozen, Minnie, LOL, Barbie, Hello Kitty, and BT21 – the perfect blend of trendy and playful designs awaits your little one’s pick!

Essentials for well-equipped kid

Discover our range of water bottles that come with double-wall, vacuum-sealed technology to keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The lunch boxes and bento boxes are designed with multiple partition tray sets or divided compartments, making it easy to organise meals.

Back-to-school shopping just got a lot more exciting with Babyshop’s fantastic collection. From stylish backpacks and trolley bags to durable water bottles and lunch essentials, we’ve got everything your kids need for a fabulous start to the new school year. As a cherry on the top, when you buy any school bag from Babyshop, you get vouchers worth over Dh400 from partners like Burger King, Funcity, E-City, Fitze and Instashop.