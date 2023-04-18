Regal Fabrics offers textiles from across the world under one roof, making it easier for consumers to access their favourite fabrics. With over 14 stores spread across the region and an online store, Regal Fabrics allows customers to purchase premium fabrics from anywhere in the world.
Regal offers a wide variety of fabrics — from exclusive cotton, linen, and silks to sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton, cupro, and much more for both retail and wholesale. Regal has also established itself as one of the largest importers of French Chantilly laces and silk chiffons in the UAE. “Our commitment to providing the highest quality fabrics has led us to source materials from the best suppliers in the world. Our range of textiles is exquisite and unmatched in the region, making us a popular destination for designers and fashion enthusiasts. We understand the significance of staying up to date with fashion trends, which is why we are constantly updating our collections to include the latest designs and patterns in our textiles,” says Prakash Asnani, Sales Director of Regal Fabrics, Dubai.
“Along with textiles, our bespoke tailoring units, are also available in stores, allowing customers to receive the perfect stitch for their garments. Our production house, located in the heart of Al Qouz, is also another hub for all your stitching needs.
“Our fashion consultants, available in most of our Dubai outlets, provide our customers with guidance, from purchasing fabrics to designing their garments to the final production. Shopping at Regal is a wholesome experience, and we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality fabrics and service,” Asnani says.
Regal Fabrics’ collections are available at its stores in Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai, Al Satwa, Al Barsha, Diera and Karama in Dubai; Sharjah; Al Ain; Abu Dhabi as well as in Doha, Qatar. It has recently launched its second store at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain.
To shop and learn more about Regal Fabrics visit Regalfabricgallery.com.