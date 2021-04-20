The Doris Duan Young Autism Center
Key services Applied behaviour analysis therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, physical therapy, supervision by BCBA and BCaBA, psychological assessments, standardised assessments, School Readiness Program, learning support, and many other services.
Strengths Passionate professionals licensed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority and certified by the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board®; wide range and up-to-date therapeutic programs; recognised through different awards consecutively by accreditation bodies since 2014; first autism centre to certify all clinical staff in SMG (safe management training) in the UAE; and Excellence Awards by Dubai Healthcare City Authority for two consecutive years 2019 and 2020.
Neuropedia
Key services Paediatric neurology, paediatric orthopaedics, paediatric neurophysiology, general and neurodevelopmental paediatrics, clinical genetics, paediatric speech and language therapy, paediatric occupational therapy, dietetics, BrainRx, and many other services.
Strengths Comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioural and psychological disorders. The centre takes a multidisciplinary approach and works together to cater to the needs unique to each child and family. The centre sees children upto the age of 16 years and in some special circumstances up to 18 years of age.
Swedish Specialised Center for Special Needs
Key services Family therapy program, ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, workshops, and training.
Strengths Involvement of family in child’s therapy; creating a tailor-made family training program to enable parents to enable their children; the consultants at the centre are some of the most prominent figures in the field of inclusion in the UAE; the centre is focused on intervention to prepare for inclusion.
Milestones Autism Rehabilitation Center
Key services Multidisciplinary therapy services, applied behaviour analysis therapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, Early Intervention Program, School Readiness Program, Special Education Day Program, Social Skills Program, registered behaviour technician training, and many more services.
Strengths Highly qualified experienced and licensed professionals, multidisciplinary and multilingual specialists, safe and supportive learning environment, comprehensive and compassionate care, individualised and result-oriented approach and highly efficient and affordable care.