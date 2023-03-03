At Bikanervala, we understand the importance of personalisation, and to cater to everyone’s taste we have launched our Loyalty programme. With this we will be able to know our customers better and create personalised offers for them. This will help us in offering an excellent customer experience. We want to ensure that our customers have a seamless shopping experience, whether at Bikanervala offline or through our online stores.
We have a legacy of over a century, and now we are not only catering to India and Dubai, but also have stores operating in Nepal, Singapore, New Zealand, Qatar and the US. We are committed on improving the consumer journey at every touch point. Our team is dedicated to understand our customers’ needs and wants, and developing strategies to meet and exceed them. We strive to provide personalised products and services that are tailored to each individual customer, from the high-end to the more budget-friendly products and services.
We also want to learn from our customers about the latest trends and innovations in the industry. So, our marketing and advertising campaigns are constantly monitored and assessed to ensure that our offerings meet the current needs. We have also created a social media command centre to focus on receiving customer feedback and suggestions. This will also help us in catching the response to our campaigns in real time, from the visuals to the messages and our products.
We wish everyone Happy Holi and welcome all to come and enjoy the festivities with our exclusive range of sweetmeats and savouries including gujiyas and thandai at your neighbourhood Bikanervala store. Or, you could simply choose to enjoy our products by ordering them online.