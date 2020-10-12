Just two years after it launched the Twenty~4 Automatic range with the bejeweled round case, Patek Philippe has now revived the popular Twenty~4 “Manchette” quartz-powered model it first introduced in 1999. The Swiss brand has dropped two new versions that retain the same characteristic rectangular shape of the original “Manchette”.
The Twenty~4 line was Patek’s first collection made exclusively for women. Meant for everyday-wear, as the name suggests, this watch had a characteristic art-deco-inspired cuff design or “manchette” as it was known in French. The cambered rectangular case and a metallic bracelet was presented in rose, white and yellow gold over the years. It also appeared in a small size, on satin straps, and in high-jewelry versions (including two with hand-cranked mechanical movements). The Twenty~4 family would become for women the gateway drug into the world of Patek Philippe.
In 2018, sensing a demand for more women’s mechanical watches Patek Philippe unveiled the Twenty~4 Automatic. While its bracelet retains the same design, the movement (Caliber 324 S C) was enclosed with a round case, its bezel lit with a double row of diamonds in a lacework setting.
The reinterpretation of the “Manchette” this year sees the introduction of two new models in medium size (25.1 x 30 mm) steel cases. The dial now has white-gold applied Arabic numerals at 12 and 6 unlike the Roman numerals of the original, the diamond hour markers are replaced by applied trapeze-shaped hour markers. Overall, the look is a lot cleaner and the hands and hour markers have a luminescent coating for better visibility in the dark.
The two new references feature a blue sunburst dial (Ref. 4910/1200A-001) or a grey gradient sunburst (Ref. 4910/1200A-010). The distinctive shape of the stepped rectangular case is underlined by two rows of 18 Top Wesselton pure diamonds (approx. 0.42 carat). Water-resistant to 30 meters, a Calatrava Cross, emblem of the Patek Philippe manufacture, is seen the crown. The new Ref. 4910/1200A watches with applied Arabic numerals replace the previous Refs. 4910/10A with Roman numerals.
The watch is powered by the Patek’s caliber E15 quartz movement and is paired with a supple bracelet fitted with a folding buckle. It is priced at 12,400 Swiss Francs (Approx. AED50,000) and will be available from November onwards. While this is steep for a quartz-powered watch, Patek will be hoping people will be swayed in by the prestige of the brand and the quality of the workmanship.