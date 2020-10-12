The Twenty~4 was the first Patek collection designed for women Image Credit: Supplied

Just two years after it launched the Twenty~4 Automatic range with the bejeweled round case, Patek Philippe has now revived the popular Twenty~4 “Manchette” quartz-powered model it first introduced in 1999. The Swiss brand has dropped two new versions that retain the same characteristic rectangular shape of the original “Manchette”.

The two new Patek models are in stainless steel Image Credit: Supplied

The Twenty~4 line was Patek’s first collection made exclusively for women. Meant for everyday-wear, as the name suggests, this watch had a characteristic art-deco-inspired cuff design or “manchette” as it was known in French. The cambered rectangular case and a metallic bracelet was presented in rose, white and yellow gold over the years. It also appeared in a small size, on satin straps, and in high-jewelry versions (including two with hand-cranked mechanical movements). The Twenty~4 family would become for women the gateway drug into the world of Patek Philippe.

In 2018, sensing a demand for more women’s mechanical watches Patek Philippe unveiled the Twenty~4 Automatic. While its bracelet retains the same design, the movement (Caliber 324 S C) was enclosed with a round case, its bezel lit with a double row of diamonds in a lacework setting.

The stepped rectangular case has a row of diamonds Image Credit: Supplied

The reinterpretation of the “Manchette” this year sees the introduction of two new models in medium size (25.1 x 30 mm) steel cases. The dial now has white-gold applied Arabic numerals at 12 and 6 unlike the Roman numerals of the original, the diamond hour markers are replaced by applied trapeze-shaped hour markers. Overall, the look is a lot cleaner and the hands and hour markers have a luminescent coating for better visibility in the dark.

The two new references feature a blue sunburst dial (Ref. 4910/1200A-001) or a grey gradient sunburst (Ref. 4910/1200A-010). The distinctive shape of the stepped rectangular case is underlined by two rows of 18 Top Wesselton pure diamonds (approx. 0.42 carat). Water-resistant to 30 meters, a Calatrava Cross, emblem of the Patek Philippe manufacture, is seen the crown. The new Ref. 4910/1200A watches with applied Arabic numerals replace the previous Refs. 4910/10A with Roman numerals.

The supple bracelet has a folding clasp and is finely finished Image Credit: Supplied