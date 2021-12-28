Image Credit: Supplied

Name says it all! This tag line clearly describes the mission of the owner and CEO of Affordables, Geetika Jain, and its Director, Nitin Jain, and that the company vows to uphold its promise of quality with affordable prices to all customers. As a popular off-price retail company in Dubai, Affordables plans to prevail in the market with its 15 stores, and to increase the range of brands while keeping affordable prices in mind and heart so that customers will be excited and thrilled to shop at its stores.

The concept of off-price retail is to offer customers a range of brands with discounted prices, enhancing shopping experiences to make them memorable. This is a booming trend resplendent with a blend of modern and traditional attires catering to all walks of life, gender and age. Affordables stands tall through its unique approach to customers in fulfilling not only their desires and dreams, but doing so without pinching their wallets, which also makes Affordables so popular.

Everyone can shop at Affordables and find what they need without putting a squeeze on their pockets. Customers can find enthralling and affordable fashion for men, ladies and kids. Affordables seamlessly includes bags and footwear in its range of accessories.

Newly opened shops in DCC (Deira City Centre) and DFC (Dubai Festival City) will add to the current stores that can be found in popular communities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Shoppers can visit the nearest Affordables store located in famous malls such as Al Ghurair Mall, Shindagha City Centre, Madina Mall, Safeer Mall, Al Quoz Mall and Mazyad Mall.