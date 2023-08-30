Engineering solutions often require innovative thinking. Is there any project where Vision Catalyst’s engineering team implemented an innovative solution to overcome a complex technical challenge?

We have been a part of the Expo-Link 2020 Metro project where we faced many challenging situations of merging the existing metro line with the proposed line. In that project, we had the challenge of lifting a steel structure pedestrian bridge with a lot of load challenges, logistics challenges, lifting challenges, and machinery availability in the UAE. However, with our structural design team led by me have come across an innovative solution by altering the methodology with available resources and cutting down the complex challenges of a task delivery from 60 days to 21 days.

How does Vision Catalyst develop and implement procurement strategies that ensure timely and cost-effective sourcing of materials and equipment, while maintaining quality standards?

A thorough evaluation of the project’s equipment and material needs serves as the starting point for the procurement process. This entails comprehending the project’s technical requirements, quantity requirements, and quality standards. Vision Catalyst would locate possible vendors and suppliers that could complete the project’s requirements. When choosing a supplier, it’s important to consider their capacity, dependability, track record, financial stability, and ability to produce within agreed-upon deadlines. Developing a sourcing strategy is based on the assessment and supplier evaluation. This includes choices for single- or multiple-sourcing, domestic or foreign suppliers, and contract negotiations. Vision Catalyst’s procurement team will collaborate closely with the engineering team to make sure that chosen suppliers follow the necessary criteria in order to maintain quality standards. Quality audits, inspections, and testing may be required. Risks in the supply chain must be reduced. In order to prepare for issues like supplier insolvency or delivery delays, Vision Catalyst would detect potential hazards. Key performance indicators (KPIs) are developed to assess a supplier’s performance in comparison to predetermined benchmarks. Vision Catalyst uses this information to assess the success of its procurement initiatives.

How do you ensure that your construction teams execute projects with precision, adhering to safety standards, timelines, and quality benchmarks?

Firstly, we select seasoned project managers with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget. Then we create a thorough project plan that details tasks, deadlines, resource allotment, and important milestones. For the duration of the project, we keep an eye on and control costs to avoid overspending and scope creep. All team members must adhere to specific safety standards and guidelines that have been established and communicated. We make sure that construction employees receive frequent safety training and are informed of any potential risks and how to avoid them. We find and fix possible safety issues on-site, conduct routine safety inspections. We ensure everyone stays updated on project progress, organise regular meetings with all parties involved, including the construction teams, engineers, architects, and clients. We also encourage open dialogue among team members so that problems may be solved and new perspectives can be shared. Besides, address any issues or worries brought up by team members right once to avoid delays and guarantee efficient progress. We establish precise requirements for the quality of construction materials, craftsmanship, and project results. Lastly, we establish a system of routine quality control tests to make sure the job complies with the standards and keep thorough records of all quality inspections, deviations, and corrective measures.

How does Vision Catalyst integrate sustainable practices into its projects, from design to construction, to contribute to environmentally responsible and energy-efficient outcomes?