London: Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, was crowned Miss World 2019 in London at the 69th edition of the global event on Saturday.
Miss India, Suman Rao, came in third place while Ophely Mezino of France was runner-up in the pageant.
Miss India placed third in global beauty pageant
London: Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, was crowned Miss World 2019 in London at the 69th edition of the global event on Saturday.
Miss India, Suman Rao, came in third place while Ophely Mezino of France was runner-up in the pageant.