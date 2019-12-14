Toni-Ann Singh
Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, crowned Miss World 2019 Image Credit: Instagram/Toni-Ann Singh
London: Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica, was crowned Miss World 2019 in London at the 69th edition of the global event on Saturday. 

Miss India, Suman Rao, came in third place while Ophely Mezino of France was runner-up in the pageant. 