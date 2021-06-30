Striking the perfect balance between engineering and aesthetics, Matrix has become the preferred gym equipment brand for hospitality in the UAE.
Whether you operate a luxury resort, leisure facility or a hotel, you’ll get more than just the finest fitness equipment. “We work with our partners — from selecting the ideal equipment to planning their space and visualising the experience. We have the shortest delivery and the best aftersales service. Our goal is to create a perfect first impression as guests enter the fitness facility, ensuring a safe and purposeful workout experience” says Lotfi Hamrouni, Sales and Marketing Director — Middle East.
Lotfi Hamrouni, Sales and Marketing Director — Middle East, Matrix
“Recently, we launched a new high-performance cardio line offering three new series with a diverse collection of options. This gives our customers the flexibility to deliver the experience that is right for their space, budget and guests.
“Every fitness facility is unique and caters to different users with different fitness goals. Our diverse offering is tailor-made to match the requirement of the end-user, whether that’s running, rowing, riding or climbing along with a user experience that guests will find approachable and easy to use. Matrix gives each guest the options to enjoy their favourite music, entertainment, apps, and social networks on connected cardio platforms. We have exceeded the expectations of hospitality customers in terms of performance, entertainment, and connectivity, backed with best-in-class aftersales service and 24/7 support centre,” says Hamrouni.
“Since the start of 2021, we have been installing the new Matrix fitness equipment in many leisure facilities and luxury hotels like West Bay Abu Dhabi, Ritz Carlton, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Emirates Golf Club, and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and many more are expected to be launched before the end of 2021,” adds Hamrouni.