Its distinct taste can be traced to the geographical speciality of its plantation in Coorg

. Image Credit: Supplied

You experience the flavour of Levista, right from the beans to the coffee you drink. The beaming spirit of SLN Group is like a perfect cup of coffee — fulfilling, hearty, crisp, wholesome and so gratifying since 1956.

Levista’s distinct taste can be traced to the geographical speciality of its plantation, which is rooted in Coorg, the coffee capital of India. It is born from the rich expertise of a company that supplies coffee to leading Indian and global coffee companies, and is among the top ten coffee exporters of India. Millions of coffee drinkers wake up to Levista every morning. It is the coffee for coffee lovers, and across the world, people have placed their trust in the timeless flavour of its legacy.

Wafting across the world

Levista has definitive plans in place to spread its aroma across 10 countries, and has undertaken brand building associations with leading entities.

It also has Café Levista, located strategically across cities for discerning coffee lovers, to enjoy a wholesome experience with friends and loved ones. By 2025, 500 such outlets will be operational in India and overseas to deliver its rich taste and heritage. Levista pours the best quality brew made from handpicked beans, with offerings across instant, filter, and artisanal range of coffees.

An association befitting Kings

Recently, Levista has proudly associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official licensed coffee partner.

It’s a distinctive milestone for two big brands to come together during the Indian Premier League, as the action shifts to the UAE this season.

To make it truly memorable, there will be CSK combo packs which will be retailed as a limited edition, along with the team’s memorabilia.