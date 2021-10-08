Image Credit: Supplied

Could you share some tips on buying quality eggs?

It’s advisable to buy eggs from a refrigerated display. Check the production date — green colour indicates locally-produced, fresh eggs from the farms and production date in pink indicates imported eggs. Also note that eggs are always classified in various sizes based on their weight and not their visible size.

What do we need to consider while storing eggs?

Always store eggs in the fridge and on a shelf near the back of your refrigerator. This is to avoid temperature fluctuations while opening the door. Eggs should also be stored pointed end down.

Regarding the refrigerator storage time for eggs, fresh shelled eggs can be stored until the best before date; leftover yolks or whites should be consumed within 2 to 4 days, while hard-boiled eggs can be stored for a week in an airtight container.

Brief us on the ranges of Khaleej?

The Khaleej range consists of normal eggs and enriched eggs which are fortified with DHA, Omega 3, lutein, organic selenium, vitamin E, and more.

Khaleej eggs are a great supplement for a healthy diet as they contain wholesome nutrients that are good for the heart and cognitive functions of the brain. Normal eggs are available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes, while Khaleej Omega 3-enriched eggs are available in large sizes.

How does Khaleej raise awareness on the health benefits of eggs?