A lot of new car drivers prefer picking up a second-hand vehicle to get familiar with the road. How is this helping service agencies such as Service My Car?

Service My Car was created to provide car owners with a hassle-free car maintenance eco-system. Service My Car is here to bring car owners convenience, and affordability. Whether car owners have a warranty or not, they cater to all vehicle owners.

This extends to second-hand vehicles as most second-hand vehicle owners aren’t tied to a warranty package or service contract with the dealership. That’s where Service My Car capitalises since we offer premium, agency-level workmanship at much more competitive rates. All our workshops are 5-star ESMA certified; meaning if you service or repair your vehicle with us then you won't void your warranty.

What is the service portfolio that Service My Car offers?

Our service portfolio can be broadly categorized under the following three – car service, car repairs, car sales, and other miscellaneous services.

Under car service, we offer three service packages – Basic, Full, and Major that all come with free collection and delivery on a recovery truck. We also offer a Mobile Car Service package where our mobile mechanic comes to your doorstep.

Under car repairs, we carry out just about anything from intensive engine repairs, gearbox repairs, suspension repairs, and A/C repairs, including body and cosmetic work.

Under car sales, we just launched a new feature on our platform to act as a marketplace for buyers and sellers to list their vehicles for a nominal fee.

Our miscellaneous services include RTA renewals, roadside assistance, car detailing, battery replacement, tire replacement, and residential and commercial building car washes.

Are there any service offerings that Service My Car is specifically offering new drivers when bringing in their rides for a service?

Service My Car offers 30 per cent off on our services for all new drivers, you can visit our website or call us to avail the offer. *T & C Apply

What are your expansion plans?