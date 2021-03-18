Image Credit:

The region’s leading home improvement brand, Danube Home, had completely revamped their megastore layout in Al Barsha with an aim to provide customers a new and improved shopping experience. One of the wow- zones in the newly upgraded megastore is the Sleep Zone that’s dedicated to mattresses.

Sayed Habib, Director Business Development, Franchise and E-Commerce, Danube Home, says, “Our visual merchandising team and operations team worked really hard to create a Sleep Zone that’s both visually appealing as well as informative for interested customers. The area displays the wide range of mattress options that we have as well as a wall display showcasing pocket springs and other unique features of the different mattresses.”

With new additions to their mattress range like the Dcontour Mattress that features durable pocket springs and a firm support, Gel Mattress that’s infused with a cooling gel that provides temperature control for a restful nights sleep, and Nature Mattress that’s made from genuine latex material that offers a comfortable sleeping experience, the Danube Home customers are surely in for a treat.

Danube Home has also introduced their very own premium mattress brand – Night & More that’s made in Italy and boasts of a 5-star hotel-like feel for your home. “The Night & More mattresses are crafted from superior quality materials like exquisite cashmere fabrics and knitted cotton with extremely durable and strong wire pocket spring and memory foam,” adds Habib.

Danube Home also offers customers the option to customise any mattress of their choice to suit the size of their bed frame. The mattresses are available at prices starting from just Dh199 and can go up to Dh3,500 for the more premium or luxury mattresses. Danube home mattress comes with a warranty of upto 10 years.

If you are looking to dispose of your old mattress and buy a new one, Danube Home is running a special bumper offer where you can grab up to Dh50 off on your new mattress when you exchange it with your old mattress.

All you have to do is select and purchase the mattress you like at the discounted price from the Danube Home store and the Danube Home delivery team will pick up your old mattress at the time of delivery.