We all want our hair-care routine to help our hair live its best life —whether that means shiny, bouncy curls; full, non-broken strands; or glorious natural hair. And great hair starts with having a personalised hair-care routine.

For most people, it takes a little trial and error to figure out the best hair-care routine since there’s no universal approach that works for every hair type, texture, length, or style.

Hair breakage is a pretty common phenomenon that most of us will experience at some point in our lives. Do we like it? No. Fortunately, there are ways to combat it when — and even before — it happens. But before you do that, it’s important to identify what breakage looks like and what might be causing it so you can go in with the right plan of attack.

Oiling the hair is more of a traditional hair-care knowledge, like a family heritage or recipe that has been passed on by one generation to another. This knowledge of oiling varies with cultural habits from one country to another or even as a regimen from daily to a weekly ritual. - Avishek Chaudhuri, DGM — Marketing, Vatika

“Apart from one’s overall health and eating habits, individual lifestyle, weather conditions, as well as hairstyling routine could play an integral role towards hair fall,” says Avishek Chaudhuri, DGM — Marketing, Vatika. “Frequent usage of hair styling irons, crimping, blow dryers, chemical-laden hair products and hair accessories can seriously harm the hair causing hair loss, damage, and breakage. Among other common causes, frequent washing with hard water stands out as a major contributor to hair problems.”

A head full of grease isn’t glamorous, but oils are the latest beauty favorite — and for good reason. Whether you’ve read it on the internet or heard it from your grandmother, the benefits of oiling hair are prescribed as a blanket solution for everything from lifeless tresses, damaged ends to stress relief. “Oiling the hair is more of a traditional hair-care knowledge, like a family heritage or recipe that has been passed on by one generation to another,” says Chaudhuri. “This knowledge of oiling varies with cultural habits from one country to another or even as a regimen from daily to a weekly ritual.” However, the common factor across cultures and countries is the belief in the ability of oils to nourish and treat your hair. Our entire haircare philosophy is based on this very insight that natural oils are essential when it comes to hair nourishment. “Oils provide strength to the roots by seeping into the scalp and nourishing the hair to the tip to make it more lustrous and healthier,” says Chaudhuri. “Regular oil massages onto scalp and hair help to reduce common hair problems like hair breakage, frizzy hair, and hair loss.”

When it comes to hair oils, we all know that all hair oils are not created equally. So what are the best oils for the hair? “The natural abundance of a particular ingredient typically drives its popularity in any region,” says Chaudhuri. “While Olive has been a staple oil in Arabia, the goodness of other exotic ingredients cannot be ignored. Argan, almond, black seed, castor, garlic, coconut and hibiscus are some of the trusted oils that are known for boosting hair health.”

Get your hair blend from Vatika Oil Teller Machine

Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to haircare, customisation is key as no two individuals will have the same needs. With natural oil options such as coconut, argan, almond, black seeds, garlic, and castor, Vatika Blending Rituals will create a unique mix of oils to address your hair concerns.