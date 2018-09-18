It’s not every day that you get to see an 1875 Savonnette pocket watch with a Jones calibre in person. IWC Schaffhausen is bringing to Dubai its most iconic andhistoric timepieces for the brand’s 150-yearanniversary celebration.

The Museum Jubilee Roadshow gives you the chance to experience and learn more about the iconic watch collection and its vintage timepieces.

The IWC Museum will give watch enthusiasts, collectors and IWC customers the opportunity to experience IWC’s past, present and future in one location, The IWC boutique in Dubai Mall.

The Swiss watch manufacturer will be exhibiting four sets of timepieces, which will each highlight the history behind the individual timepieces.

"It’s definitely a collection that everyone can learn something from while gaining fascinating insights into the history of IWC." commented Mehdi Rajan, IWC Regional Brand Director Middle East, India and Africa.

The IWC Museum Jubilee Roadshow will present historic pieces such as an 1875 IWC Savonnette pocket watch with the F. A. Jones calibre, an 1885 Lepine pocket watch with a Pallweber III movement, a 1942 Portugieser wristwatch, a 2001 Portugieser Automatic, a 1955 lngenieur, a 1995 Romana Perpetual Calendar, a 1986 Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar Ceramic, a 1974 Wristwatch, a 1998 UTC Pilot’s Watch and a 1967 AD Aquatimer.

The IWC Museum Jubilee Roadshow is now available at the IWC Boutique in Dubai Mall and runs until September 30, 2018