With Eid Al Adha fast approaching, it is time for the beauty world’s most popular perfumes to get all dressed up in extravagant packaging to line the store shelves.

This time, something is different – the perfume gift set is chic once again. Gone are the days where flimsy plastic boxes frame a classic fragrance bottle. Now, the best perfume gift sets are fancy enough to impress even the most discerning recipient — think fancy packaging, trophy-worthy travel cases, and plenty of covetable twists.

When it comes to the art of perfumery, one name that has won the trust of people in this region is Ajmal Perfumes. Fresh from launching its Eid Al Adha gift set collection — Shine, Shiro and Aristocrat — the brand never fails to impress, time and again. “Culturally, fragrances play a very important part in the lives of people, especially in this region,” says Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO, Ajmal Perfumes. “Anything that has significance in the lives of people is also a great gesture to share. That’s why the concept of gifting has also been given a lot of importance during any festival.”

Whatever tough times we go through; people need bits and pieces of happiness, says Abdulla. “Our tagline is “crafting memories” and we encourage people to spread moments of happiness, even in the most trying times,” he says. “Fragrances are definitely a category that help spread that kind of joy. If you gift a fragrance, as long as that product is on the shelves the memory of the person who has given it is not only alive but also strong.”

How long does Ajmal Perfumes work on a scent before perfecting the formula? “There is no such thing as a perfect fragrance,” says Ajmal. “Even if we go by the most iconic brands, I’m sure someone out there could come up with something better. There is no end to development in this category. Typically, I would say it will take us between 18 months from conceptualisation to the launch.”

Whatever the formula, ultimately at the end of the day it is the consumer that is important. “If we need to create a product in say one and a half years or two years, we have some definitions,” explains Ajmal. “The perfumery puts the consumer in mind and envisages something that personifies an individual. Then we look at the trends and the direction it is going and come up with the best possible rendition for that requirement. That’s our approach.”

With so many options on offer, choosing a perfume to match one’s style and personality is tough. “Don’t judge a fragrance by how you smelt it on others,” advises Ajmal. “You need to try it on your own skin. Do not make a decision in the first two minutes but let it rest for some time. Then you know if it works for you. Also, don’t go by how it smells on a blotter because it is very different on the skin. These are basic tips you follow, beyond that it is a personal choice.”

All in all, it makes choosing a scent for someone else even more tricky; whereas we could walk around a beauty store and immediately identify our preferences with a spritz, it’s hard to discern how a fragrance would even smell on the recipient of your gift. “It’s a great gift during this occasion because there are no cultural barriers, all you need to know is whether the person prefers a strong or a light perfume.”