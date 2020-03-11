Koji Tanaka, Managing Director, Yakult Middle East, on the benefits of this healthy drink

A bottle of Yakult contains live beneficial bacteria that help improve digestion Image Credit: Supplied

How does Yakult help boost our immunity?

Yakult is a probiotic milk drink from Japan. A bottle of Yakult contains live beneficial bacteria that reach the intestines alive, improving digestion. These bacteria boost our immunity by increasing the level of Natural Killer cells (NK cells), which are part of our immune system, and stimulating the immune cells. Beneficial bacteria are responsible for fighting the infectious diseases and preventing the occurrence of cancer cells.

Yakult is a probiotic milk beverage. What are the main benefits of taking probiotics?

Years of research supports the multiple health benefits of probiotics around the world, including the balance of gut flora, the suppression of harmful bacteria in the intestines, improved digestive function, strengthened immunity and the maintenance of overall health.

As part of a balanced diet, we recommend people to consume one bottle per day at any time of the day. - Koji Tanaka, Managing Director, Yakult Middle East

How often should we drink Yakult as part of a balanced diet?

As part of a balanced diet, we recommend people to consume one bottle per day at any time of the day.

Is Yakult drink suitable for people with lactose intolerance or diabetes?

Yakult contains only a little amount of lactose. But we advise those with lactose intolerance or diabetes to consult their doctor before taking Yakult.

Could you tell us about Yakult Gold, which you launched last year?

Yakult Gold is the new, premium probiotic drink launched by Yakult Middle East last September in the UAE. This is packed with 30 billion live beneficial bacteria and nutrients including vitamin D, B6, B12, niacin and calcium.

How is Yakult Gold different from Yakult Red and Blue?

Yakult Gold contains a higher shot of probiotics, about four times the number of good bacteria found in Yakult Original and Light, and is packed with added nutrients such as vitamin D, which is not added in Yakult Original and the Light. The beauty of Yakult Gold is that it is beneficial for all. The youth and the elderly will appreciate the immunity boost and even pregnant women can enjoy healthier pregnancy with a shot of Yakult Gold.