IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The capacity to be gracious in the face of difficult people or to face obstacles yet be upbeat is a gift. Yet, on occasion, situations demand a far less gracious approach. Recognise that, and you’ll realise that, actually, you’d be better off stating your case clearly, and being forthright if not just plain blunt. Any worries about the resulting upset will vanish when you realise how relieved everybody is that these are being discussed frankly.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Every Full Moon brings both circumstances and emotions to a head. However, for you the Aries Full Moon is also about recognising how important certain individuals, passions or even plans are to you, especially if things aren’t going as well as expected. There couldn’t be a better time to rethink things than now.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Be wary of situations in which you sense others are manipulating you into sharing their anger about certain issues or, possibly, with certain individuals. Listen to what they have to say and learn from it, but then quietly withdraw and do your own investigation. What you learn will be amazingly informative.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

While you’re facing several challenges, matters involving life’s pleasures are really good. Certainly, with both your ruler Mercury and the Sun just having moved into your fellow air sign of Libra, and to accent what and who you most enjoy, your patience with this side of life is being rewarded, and in wonderful ways.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

The first half of this week won’t be a calm one. Still, what you learn as a result of the often unsettling discussions that arise, many triggered by the Full Moon, will be amazingly informative. Some will answer persistent questions while others will point out new directions in which you could go.

Leo July 22 – August 22

For ages you’ve been aware that sooner or later you’d have to discuss certain already tense issues, and frankly. While that doesn’t worry you, the tendency of one particular individual to overdramatise such matters does. Should that happen, gently but firmly change the subject until the mood’s calmer. That should do the trick.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As you’re well aware, while you can be the soul of patience and are amazing tolerant about the quirks of others, at the same time, there are certain matters about which your views are fixed, if not just plain rigid. Reflect on that. It may be the time to make some changes.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Obviously every sign is influenced by the Full Moon, but because the current one accents close alliances, issues you thought you could quietly ignore are likely to come to a head. While, only days ago, you’d have regarded that as worrying, the odds are good you’ll welcome these timely, and frank, discussions.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Those born under the sign of Scorpio have a sort of X-ray vision. Obviously, this can be useful. However, long ago you learnt it isn’t always wise to mention what you’ve sensed. This is especially the case now. Wait until a quiet moment, then discuss what you’ve observed with the individual in question.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

You’re probably still wrestling with recent unexpected, and disruptive issues. The problem isn’t what took place. It’s that you’ve been juggling all sorts of other events, matters and developments as well. While usually you’d deal with these as swiftly as possible, instead focus on one at a time, and on doing what’s necessary in detail.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Recent unexpected and unsettling developments didn’t just derail existing plans, they forced you to take these back to the drawing board. While, obviously, this will be disruptive in the short term, and will devour time you planned to use on other things, what you learn will be of immeasurable value.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Because you rarely think about it, you forget that as an air sign, and a clever Aquarius, you spot vital facts swiftly, too. You notice events around you and in the wider world that others simply don’t see. Bear that in mind, especially if you’re relying on others to provide crucial information.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Judging by the coming week’s planetary setup, you’ll be doing a lot of listening. However, you won’t be airing your views and, still less, talking over your future plans. Frustrating as this is, it’s better if those discussions wait until the mood improves. Better yet, this gives you time to refine your vision.