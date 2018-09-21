IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

In your efforts to avoid causing upset or, equally, to keep discussions from turning into lengthy and possibly upsetting dramas, you’ve often simplified issues or pretended certain matters aren’t as troublesome as they really are. The time has come to clear the air, and that means both being frank about those issues and, even more, about your feelings. Worrying as the idea seems, actually doing it will be a relief for everybody.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Recently, you’ve been so busy with a range of obligations and tasks that you’ve had little time to look into complex situations properly and, still less, catch up with others. With things moving swiftly, dealing with the detail just isn’t possible. Don’t worry. Suddenly things will come together, as if by magic.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Tempting as it is to sidestep what you fear will be adversarial discussions, you’re urged to talk things over, and frankly. Once you’ve actually exchanged ideas with the individuals in question, you’ll realise that things aren’t nearly as contentious as they seem, and that achieving an accord won’t be that difficult.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You wouldn’t describe yourself as secretive. Yet you avoid discussing a wide range of matters, mostly because your views on these differ from those of others. Still, certain issues need to be addressed and dealt with, and soon. The trick is to ask others for their views, listen, then reluctantly offer your own.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

It’s rare that anybody irritates you so much you care only about having things your way. If that happens, you can go back, apologise for having been stirred up by the situation, and revisit those discussions. Everybody will be the better for it and, equally, you’ll improve on the arrangements in question as well.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Sooner or later you’ll have to tangle with a tricky combination of complex practical issues and the rather difficult individuals who’re an inescapable part of the process of dealing with these. Tempting as it is to tackle these now, you’d regret it. Certain vital facts are unlikely to surface until next week.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

One particular recent clash may have seemed civilised. But the feelings involved were intense, from others and, equally, on your part. However, you pretended you were sticking to the facts and not upset which, actually, you were. And you still are. Talking this over won’t be easy but it’s a very good idea.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Getting life organised the way you want it is challenging at any time but especially so during this unsettling period. Yet you’ve come near achieving it. The problem is you allow yourself to be distracted by certain unimportant obligations. This isn’t about saying no to them, it’s about putting yourself first.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You could find that, over the coming weeks, you need to give the perfectionist side of your nature a break. While you regard your capacity to organise things in detail as a gift and, often, a great virtue, with the actual circumstances in question shifting frequently, at the moment it’s a waste of time.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

By no means are you secretive. Yet you’ve been avoiding even mentioning certain matters for fear of the resulting lengthy discussions. While this is understandable, what you learn in the process of talking things over won’t just be worthwhile, the subsequent exchange of ideas could introduce you to thrilling new ventures or pursuits.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

The pivotal, and emotionally intense, Full Moon may not be until Tuesday, but because it accents the structure of your life, you’re probably already debating the issues involved. Tempting as it is to hurry the process along, you’d regret it. The time you invest in discussions now, will pay off in the future, and bigtime.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things make you laugh as much as witnessing situations in which those who are pompous or assume an authority try to avoid being deflated by events. However, now this is happening to those who, on the contrary, merit support but are defenceless. If you’re able to back them up, do so. It matters.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

For ages you’ve been trying to get one particularly tricky individual to take responsibility for their end of certain complex dilemmas, but they simply ignore you. You’re not alone in this and, in fact, a number of people are ready to take a stance. You need only ask. Do so. You won’t regret it.