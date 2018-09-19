IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

There’s a fine line between being inquisitive, that is, wanting to learn about ideas, people or places and actually getting out and about and experiencing them. Your birthday chart accents the importance of focusing on exactly this variety of experience, that is, exploring the unfamiliar, and in all sorts of ways, some minor and others more of an adventure. Whatever you do or whomever you meet, the experience will add hugely to your life.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Many Aries are team players, and enjoy the give and take of organising plans with others. But dealing with those who’re indecisive is another matter. However, that’s exactly what you’re facing. Ironically, the resulting delays will give you time to investigate intriguing but puzzling ideas or offers, and in depth.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve struggled to avoid making changes in elements of your day to day life or working routine and, mostly, you’ve succeeded. Still, things can’t remain as they are forever, which means that you’ve no choice but to alter certain habits. Once you begin, you’ll decide that, actually, it’s a good idea.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Don’t be surprised if the emotional temperature about already tense matters is getting higher by the day. While few of these worry you, certain individuals are passionate if not obsessed about them. Knowing that, avoid even discussing these until things are settled, which may not be until the middle of next week.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Eventually, you’ll have to stand up to one particular individual who seems to think they’re excused from being attentive to the needs or requirements of others or even being fair. While they’ve escaped notice for ages, their selfish words and actions will soon rebound on them, and in the most appropriate ways.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Being a fire sign, you appreciate the way being organised frees you from last minute dramas but often find the detail involved tedious. Still, the investment in terms of time and patience you make in certain plans now will be rewarding. By as early as next week you’ll be relieved you made the effort.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

While some individuals welcome constructive criticism, and you’ve had several conversations of that nature recently, not everybody has as positive a reaction. In fact, you’re currently dealing with one particular individual who throws whatever you say back at you. They’re not ready for such discussions. For now, back off.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You’ve got good reason to free yourself from certain increasingly burdensome arrangements but aren’t having much success. That’s because you need to be much more forthright about your intentions. You’re worrying too much about others’ feelings and not enough about your own, increasingly pressurised, circumstances. Put yourself and your interests first.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

As a thoughtful Scorpio, you wouldn’t make even the simplest of decisions without considering what’s involved. However, with things moving so swiftly, you must either make your move or say farewell to certain promising ideas, offers or options. Out of character as plunging in may be, it’s really your only option.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

The Sun’s move to accent the structure of your life, in late August, began a review, one that was accelerated by Mercury joining it in early September. However, while things are moving swiftly, you’re still deep in debate. Wrap those up. It’s time to focus on decisions, ideally by the week’s close.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Being an earth sign, and ruled by the precise planet Saturn, you’ve set high standards for yourself and expect the same of others. However, recent events have forced you to realise that not everybody cares about such matters and, in fact, a few regard this variety of thoroughness as a waste of time.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There’s no way around it. Certain once-minor issues could easily turn into major dramas, and within days. While the current planetary focus on hard facts will lead to powerful insights, it could also mean certain individuals are taking those issues far too seriously. The sooner you discuss these matters, the better.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You can be easily influenced, especially if you’re sympathetic to an individual or, perhaps, a cause. However, you won’t notice this until you’re put in a position that demands you take a firm stance, as is the case now. While you can’t avoid that reaction, you can consider carefully what steps you’ll take.