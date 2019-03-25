Image Credit:

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although the current pace is a rapid one, and others are complaining, you thrive on clarity and fast action. While those are admirable and useful qualities, certain matters will demand a very different approach. This isn’t just about taking things more slowly, but also examining the nature of the situations in question from a more reflective point of view. The resulting insights will be helpful when it comes to decisions but, even more, about what’s worth pursuing and what isn’t.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Last week, the Sun’s move into Aries was followed by Thursday’s powerful Full Moon, which was as unsettling as it was informative. In fact, you’re probably still discussing what came to light then. Tempting as it is to deal with these matters swiftly, don’t rush things. They’ll prove well worth the time they take.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Few things annoy you more than those who take ages making a decision and then, having announced their plan, decide that actually, everything needs to be changed. Irritating as this is, admittedly, the actual circumstances in question have also changed, to such an extent, in fact, you’re relieved that a rethink is inevitable.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

True, you were born under the most quick-minded of the twelve signs. Still, even you have challenging periods and difficult days. And that’s exactly what you’re currently facing. Despite your efforts, plans are unlikely to proceed as you hoped. The solution? Go with the flow. What’s least expected could work out best.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Recent discussions both clarified previously confusing issues but, in doing so, they put you under pressure to deal with upset feelings. Or so it seems. The fact is, these matters weren’t anybody’s fault and, even more, they aren’t that serious. That being the case, say nothing. It will soon blow over.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few signs are as gifted at brushing aside problems, both minor and major, that others struggle with. This is because, deep down, you know you’ll tackle them when the time is right. Consequently, you see no reason for concern until then. Alas, others don’t agree, and could try to force issues now.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

You pride yourself on your gift for thinking things through, both practically and with clarity. However, with your ruler Mercury having just encountered Neptune, the planet of inspiration but also illusion, the line between inspired thinking and pure fantasy is unclear. Take it slowly. Within a few days you’ll know what’s what.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The Libra Full Moon was in the middle of last week, yet you’re still wrestling with certain issues that arose then. While, ordinarily, you’d already have dealt with these, however temporary it may be, you’re at a loss what to do. For now, the answer is nothing. Let others make the first move.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Facts may be exactly that, facts, but recent revelations have made you wonder whether certain things have remained unspoken. Judging by the current planetary setup, that’s possible although it may not be clear how crucial these are. Gently, but firmly, ask for further details. The resulting discussions are bound to be revealing.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As a fire sign, usually you’ve abundant energy. But as you begin this week, the odds are good you’ll be feeling overwhelmed, if not exhausted. That’s because the current planetary setup accents the most vulnerable portion of your chart and, equally, worrying issues. You’ll tackle and resolve these soon, but not this week.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Few things annoy you more than being forced to make decisions while you’re short of facts. But things can’t wait much longer. The trick is to organise whatever you must, yet ensure arrangements are flexible enough that as further information arises, you’ll have no problem rethinking, or adding to, existing plans.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There is no wrong way to explore new ideas or intriguing places to go, although one particular individual seems to think they’re an authority on the matter. If you can’t avoid them, listen politely to their views, then equally politely change the subject. And ignore them, doing exactly what you want to.

Pisces February 18 – March 19