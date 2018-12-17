IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Every once in a while, you encounter situations or, possibly, individuals that are so unpredictable you never know what to expect. While personal freedom is important to you, these are taking things too far and, as a result, are forcing you to reflect on your own priorities. This will take time and, on occasion will be challenging. Still, what you learn will justify the concentration and effort required.
Aries March 20 – April 19
True, a lively debate about existing arrangements or future plans is stimulating. Still, you’ll soon get bored and want to take action. Despite that, don’t rush things. Actually, you’re better off doing the minimum until the first day of January, when your ruler Mars’s move into Aries kick-starts a new cycle.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
In early December, your ruler Venus moved to accent close alliances, personal and those out in the world. While you’ll already have defined and discussed matters of concern and potential changes, you’ve been hesitant about raising a few. Now you can, and in fact, should do so, and within a few days.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended on 7 December, you’re still wrestling with some of the confusion triggered by mix-ups and misunderstandings. While some can be settled in a quick conversation, others will take time, mostly because you’re still short of facts. You may not feel patient, but it’s the only solution.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
While nothing really worrying has taken place over the past week or so, you’re still anxious. You feel you’re not in control of events influencing your own life or others’ circumstances. Though, in a way, that’s true, there’s no need for concern. These are taking you and your world in the right direction.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Only last week, you were battling to avoid certain unwelcome changes and the resulting shakeups you feared they’d trigger. Yet as you’ve learnt more, you’re beginning to realise that while, inevitably, these are disruptive, they’re bringing with them pivotal breakthroughs. For now, make no commitments. Take each day as it comes.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
For ages you’ve known you’d have to deal with certain tricky domestic matters, but the moment never seemed right. Now that your ruler Mercury is accenting these, you’ll have the necessary focus and, as the week unfolds, the motivation, as well. Resolving them won’t be easy but it will be a relief.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Two weeks ago, your ruler Venus moved into one of the most practical angles of your chart, triggering a cycle of questioning and review. While you’ve learnt and dealt with a lot, certain pivotal matters remain unresolved. Unappealing as the idea of tackling them head on seems, the timing couldn’t be better.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Tempting as it is to stick with certain hard won plans, there’s no chance things can remain as they are. However, you won’t even know what your options are until you let go of those you’re battling to keep going. Challenging as this seems at the time, you’ll soon be relieved you did.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
After having ended its retrograde cycle on the 6th, last week the communication planet Mercury moved into Sagittarius. This both helped eliminate confusion and clear your mind. And next? Mercury’s meeting with your ruler Jupiter, and in your sign. Few planetary encounters are as promising as that, as events will soon reveal.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Obviously, you don’t want to give up on plans you struggled to organise and, even more, to get going. But as is becoming clearer by the day, you really have no choice. Move swiftly. Unlikely as it seems now, the more quickly you let this go, the sooner what’s next will appear.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Shedding certain longstanding but increasingly unworkable dreams won’t be easy. Still, you’re aware that new and less complicated ideas are in the air. Make a point of exploring each and every one of them. Obviously they won’t all appeal. But even those that wouldn’t work out may offer something worth thinking about.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Ordinarily, when minor issues spiral into major dramas, you’ll find a way to defuse the matters in question. At the moment, however, you’re urged to steer clear of any such situations, mostly because they really are others’ to deal with. While, initially, you may feel guilty, you’ll soon be thankful you’re not involved.