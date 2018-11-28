Founded by the Saccal sisters — Nour and Maysa — in 2014 in Beirut Lebanon, Saccal Design House provides interior design and architecture services along with product design through which they aim to explore design in different mediums. Largely handmade in Lebanon, their products are created using various experimental techniques and a mix of materials. Among their new collection of furniture and accessories, Pockets, a family of vases is most exemplary of how the duo tap on their experience and surroundings to create contemporary design.