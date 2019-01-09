Strike the pose of the warrior. Warrior 2 is a grounded pose that strengthens the legs, stretches the shoulders and helps with digestion. Start standing in Tadasana at the top of your mat. With an exhalation, step backwards with the left foot three to four feet apart. Extend your arms out to the sides parallel to the floor with the palms down. Turn the right foot out 90 degrees, so your toes are pointing to the top of the mat and pivot your left foot slightly inwards. Your back toes should be at a 45-degree angle. On an exhalation, bend deeply into the right knee, so it is at a 90-degree angle. Keep your torso perpendicular to the floor, with your head directly over your tailbone. Do not lean towards your front leg. Hold for up to one minute. Come up to standing and repeat on the left side.