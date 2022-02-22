Reform Athletica is a boutique fitness studio located in Jumeirah 1, inspired by the vibrant fitness scenes of New York, London and LA. The studio is conveniently located between the urban city bustle and Dubai’s beautiful beaches, making it an attractive and accessible option for those residing in the city as well as the suburban areas.
It is the only Lagree-certified studio in Dubai, offering the Reform Method on the Lagree Megaformer; the studio’s most popular signature class. Its other six signature classes include MicroForm on the Lagree Microformer, TRX Athletica, TRX Sculpt, KettleForm, Yoga and Deep Stretch. Each of the classes are designed to complement one another; from low-intensity and high-intensity, to stretching, strength and conditioning. The studio has been custom made, being a cross between an intimate fitness studio and an art gallery. Another passion that is also a core value for the studio is sustainability. Being plastic-free, there are no plastic cups, bottles or bags, and any bottles offered will be fully recyclable.
The studio also has S’well bottles on offer, encouraging clients to participate in the drive to minimise single-use plastic consumption. These efforts have resulted in the studio being awarded the badge of Ocean Champion, the highest level of the Oceanic Standard, in recognition of the studio’s efforts to adopt a holistic approach to sustainable operating practices.