The guidance of the cosmic principles, when harnessed appropriately, provide ease of living. In operating outside the cosmic laws, suffering ensues, primarily because one is bewildered as to why things are happening the way they are happening, to cause discomfort.

The universe is always benevolent and works for our progress, for our spiritual evolution; so, all events — good or not-so-good, present themselves for growth. In the not-so-good events, golden messages are buried. If one is able to accept this truth, then working with the laws/ principles come easy.

Here are five universal principles of the several. As you step into the new year, you may like to flow with them for a contended feeling.

Principle of Thought: Thought materialises. Thought turns into things. The origin of a thought is in state of being that one is. It doesn’t matter if a thought pattern is being carried unconsciously or consciously, it will manifest. When one is aware of this principle one can choose to have serving thoughts; ones that are optimistic, hopeful, and well-meaning for self and others, no matter how grim a situation is. Thoughts can be voluntarily changed and through changed/new thoughts, everything else gets re-created; a new state of being, new set of events, circumstances, situations, feedback and connection to people.

Principle of Polarity: Only through polarity, creation (a thought/desire) can manifest. It is the principle that allows creation to be complete. Only opposites can do that. In awareness of this principle, one should not get bogged down by the hard times but persevere through them, learn to regulate emotions, carry forth with determination and act in wisdom, to experience light at the end of the tunnel. Learn the lessons that opposites bring forth, for expansion of consciousness. Hence, overcome negatives in the light of this knowledge. For example, confusion tends to ensue before clarity, harmony tends to get established after disharmony is experienced and is overcome.

Principle of Intention: Intention is the desire to produce a certain result, with a certain purpose. This is done through thoughts and deeds. If one harbours consistent malicious or benevolent intent by way of a thought, that too gets unleashed in the universal field and accordingly, results flow back to the doer. In settling of the karmic balance sheet, one’s thoughts and deeds are taken into account. While working with this principle be aware that intentions can be changed. A harmful thought/intent can be diffused by intending and sending pure positive thoughts. If an action gets taken inadvertently, in ignorance, then it packs life lesson/s. Look and learn from them.

Principle of Correspondence: All things correspond — time, space, location, action — to bring an experience that is meant to be, for an individual, in accordance with his/her need for evolution. What is not meant will not surface in the experience of a person. Hence, stubbornness to do /attain certain thing will be met by blocks. In using Law of Correspondence, one must be aware that any situation that a person experience/d was necessary and meant exactly for the person. In asking, ‘What is my learning in this? One works with the flow of the correspondent principle.

Principle of Manifestation: Manifestation is the act of projecting in physical reality, that which is already there (exists in unmanifest state) put by thoughts, feelings and beliefs. ‘You have manifested every single thing that is in your life.’ (Diana Cooper). To work with this principle effectively, one requires to be still and listen to inner guidance, have clarity on what is desired, and feel good about what one is manifesting. One ought to hold the vision of desires to manifest, abide in faith and take necessary action. Ask: do I really want it, how will I benefit, how will it be good for others?

The laws are innately known to the human spirit, but ignorance and resistance to accept and work with them at the physical/ material level causes suffering. Knowledge and willingness can overcome resistance.