People find excuses because they believe they can’t attain it by sitting at one place

Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Also in this package Meditate with Urmila: How to do affirmations

I often get asked, ‘How can I set up a daily practice of meditation?’ The answer is quite simple: ‘By setting up the resolve!’

But how do I ensure that I follow my resolve, it is asked. Well, this question is valid too. And the answer is: by practicing affirmations. You can practice affirmations anywhere and everywhere: “Today, I will sit for meditation, no matter what.”

You can repeat this until it sinks into you fully. Or visualise yourself sitting in meditation, enjoying the calm and stillness.

This is how you set up the resolve; bring it back in your mind again and again, until you remember it fully, imbibe it completely and feel the benefits.

Resolve is important for people who waver or find excuses. Excuses have no nature, they could be anything. The most common one is: ‘I’ll do it tomorrow.’ Others include; ‘I am not cut out for it or it’s a long shot to peace.’

People find excuses because they do not have faith that they can attain something by sitting at one place. The belief that rushing around is the way to get things done is strong. People lack trust in the inner self and hence make up excuses. When they trust ‘I can do it,’ they will do it.

It is not uncommon to face initial frustration in not being able to concentrate. Initially, concentration may be difficult. You see, you are tuning into a new vibration; the vibration of stillness, peace and quiet. Tuning into that frequency takes practice.

People try and give up meditation as well. That is because they again get caught up in the drama of the external world. Perhaps they find the drama juicy or perhaps it is a way to cope up to their inhibitions. For either category, getting back is possible. Setting up a resolve is helpful.

How long?

In daily practice, 15-20 minutes is good to begin with. Gather yourself first. When you have gathered yourself and are able to slip into that mode effortlessly, you can gradually increase the time. Pick a time in the day when you are able to concentrate the most.

In the context of how long to practice in life, the answer is: as long as you want. As long as you feel the need to discover yourself. Self-discovery is a very interesting journey. There are so many aspects of yourself that you will realise you have. You are your own biggest mystery to solve. You may take years to solve your own (self) puzzle. There is so much task at hand, yet you get caught up in everyone’s drama but your own.

How do you know your meditation is working?

It depends on what results you are looking for. It will reveal if you are clear on the goals of your meditation. You will see discernible changes in those areas.

For example, if you want good relationship with your family and friends then meditate with that intention. Set your affirmations; tell your body, mind and soul. Tune yourself to the frequency of love. Tell your being: “I have healthy relationship with… I thank him/her for being in my life, for teaching me the lessons of patience or kindness or compassion or.” Extend appreciation as the frequency of appreciation is high. When you give out your appreciation, you raise your vibration.

Know that no one comes into your life without a purpose. So, thank him or her for the lessons they have taught you. Think of it as a great service the person has done to you in the path of your growth and your evolvement by bringing the lessons that you needed to learn. Appreciation and compassion extended in this vibratory manner is not lost. You will start seeing improved relationship with the person.

Set up a resolve and follow it. Back up with affirmations and thank yourself for following through with the resolve. Extend and express gratitude to self and others, be compassionate and bask in the purity of your soul. Bask in the purposeful living of yourself.