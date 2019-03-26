Self-love is not ego. Instead, it helps you recognise your true self

Affirmations are a magnetic force field to draw to you what you want for yourself. This energy works closely with the Law of Attraction.

Affirmations are love notes that you write to yourself. Can you write love notes to yourself? Or does that sound weird? It does, when self-love is absent.

When you start appreciating your growth path, start appreciating yourself, start giving credit to the work you do, start being thankful for your presence on the Earth, then self-love will evolve. Without self-love you are depleted, when you are depleted, how can you give anything to others? It’s not possible. Fill your vessel with enough love and light to be able to give out.

A simple statement of ‘I love myself’, is a good starting point. Build up and expand further on this vibratory sentiment that is so pure.

When ‘I love myself’ comes from the space of your heart centre, it is not ego. It doesn’t carry the vibration of ego. Instead, it becomes a mirror to see yourself, to know yourself in totality. You see, you are more than this physical form. You are a vibration and in self-love, you raise your vibration merging into totality of who you are.

But how does affirmation work? You might ask. Well, these little notes that you write to yourself bring you into alignment with your true self. When you bring forth the energy from your heart space, you kick forth the essence of your being. You start recognising your true self, your true will, and you merge with your truth to create a beautiful reality for yourself that serves you, your needs and your desires. New lightened pathways open up. Everything else becomes an illusion placed next to your reality.

‘I am love’ invokes a vibration that you will resonate with. When you take actions in this physical world from the space of ‘I am love’, your actions will carry a different impact. An impact that is free from the dust and debris of a calculative mind. You’ll glow and you’ll feel like a crystal. Go on, try it. (Affirmations are to be repeated from the heart centre.)

So, how can one practice affirmation? By bringing a discipline in your routine. When you practice affirmation every day, they become you and soon you’ll see, you vibrate with a different energy that’s so positive you start changing situations, circumstances and the hearts of people in a way that serves you. The more your practice, the more you embody it, until affirmations and you become one, your nature itself. (This is true for negative affirmations too. See box.)

Affirmations create thought patterns and when you project these thought patterns in your physical world, you get your gifts back. Gift of love back, compassion and trust back, the more you extend gratitude, the more you get gratitude back. When you surrender to the thought patterns emanating from the heart, you create new patterns for an empowered life, releasing the toxic old. Examples of a few positive affirmations are:

“I am love.”

“I am flow.”

“I am grace.”

“I love myself.”

“I forgive myself.”

“I cultivate compassion in me.”

“I practice discernment.”

“I negotiate my daily life with ease and grace.”

“I am a pure positive energy and since I am a pure positive energy, I can only give the same to all people out there.”

Go ahead, Create your own affirmations.

REMEMBER THIS:

Be careful with the words you choose to affirm. Words have an incredible effect on our daily lives. When a statement is made enough times, it becomes a reality.

Think of all the thought forms and words that you use in your day-to-day life. Perhaps you are blocking yourself from progressing without knowing it. For example, when you say, “I can’t afford it,” in the realm of divine law, this vibration gets translated into, ‘I can’t have abundance because I can’t afford it.’

Remember, affirmations work closely with the Law of Attraction. Law being law, doesn’t discriminate. It gives you what you constantly keep saying; positive or negative.

The subconscious mind establishes that this is what you are asking for. So, beware of the power of your words and thoughts. Thought forms become your belief system and manifest accordingly because you believe them.