World-renowned holistic healing expert Amar Chandel is set to host a two-day hybrid workshop in Dubai for the first time on September 17 and 18.

The Cure Yourself Naturally event will be held at Retreat Palm Dubai - MGallery by Sofitel, with the option for audiences to attend virtually.

During the event, Chandel will share techniques he has learnt from practicing and living the ancient Vedic way of life, according to the basics of Ayurveda and Naturopathy.

He has written books such as ‘Perfect Health in Twenty Weeks’, ‘Cure Yourself Naturally’ and ‘Stress to Serenity’. Here’s his message on living in a holistic way, as told to Gulf News.

Nobody wants to fall ill. But we still make numerous lifestyle mistakes which are guaranteed to give us discomfort, aches and pains, diseases, obesity and even death. These mistakes are made innocently because we do not know what the do’s and don’ts are. That is what the holistic lifestyle programme teaches in minute details in such departments as diet, breathing, exercise, sleeping, stress management and human relationships.

Major rules that govern the human body are well known to everybody. After all, who doesn’t know that too much of drinking or smoking are a recipe for disaster? But when it comes to seemingly “minor” things as the quantity of water to drink daily and what is the minimum exercise that we cannot do without, we are at sea.

If someone has a major health issue, he thinks that its cause too must have been huge. In reality, exactly the opposite is true. The real reasons for numerous aliments are so minor — as mentioned above — that we tend to overlook them.

After all, how many of us know that sitting is the smoking of the 21st century — as sinister but as comforting? That’s why one must swear by the adage “Eat well, move more, stress less, love more, breathe deep and sleep tight”. Once a person becomes aware that these tiny mistakes can lead to life-threatening diseases, it turns out to be extremely easy to weave them into one’s lifestyle.

The situation is akin to what happens in our kitchen or the bathroom. Even the most stubborn clogging of the sink is caused by as small a mistake as the pouring of some solid food in the drainage pipe.

Like the drainage pipe, if we clean up our body through the detox programme taught during the course, and then resolve to make sure that we either eliminate the habits that ruin our health or engage in them only once in a blue moon, chronic diseases that may have been haunting us for decades simply vanish. Its my good fortune to bring about such turnaround in the lives of thousands of people.

The whole medical science of India called Ayurveda is based on this concept. Not many know that Ayurveda is 99% preventive and only 1% curative. The preventive part is called naturopathy and the curative part is called Ayurveda. We swear by the ancient wisdom that “jaisa ann, vaisa tann, vaisa mann” — “as is your food, so will be your body and so will be your mind”. That is why items like turmeric whose medicinal properties are only now being acknowledged by the west, have been an integral part of the Indian cuisine for thousands of years.

Physical fitness and happiness go hand in hand. When we switch to sensible lifestyle, we benefit in three domains at one go: our physical, emotional as well as spiritual wellbeing. So you are killing three birds with one stone.

This philosophy is illustrated by another ancient saying: if you live well, a doctor is unnecessary; if you don’t live well, a doctor cannot help you. Taking medicine and neglecting diet amounts to wasting the skill of the physician.

This concept is not just Indian; it is universal. Hippocrates, the father of western medicine, was equally emphatic that all diseases begin in the gut. That’s why he famously said “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” and also “Walking is man’s best medicine”.

Like time, health is an asset that should be appreciated before it is gone. There is no better time than now to start living healthy. After all, a fit, healthy body is the best fashion statement. Here is to a healthier, happier you!

A two-day retreat, organised by KAMS (Kyra Author Management Services), takes place on September 17 and 18 at The Retreat Hotel, Palm Jumeirah. This is a hybrid event with two options for participation: Onsite for $600 or online for $499. https://events.hubilo.com/holistic-healing-by-amar-chandel/register