FitnGlam is a homegrown concept in the UAE created entirely for women, by women. From superstar fitness trainers scouted from around the globe, to regional artists bringing the unique gym environment to life, and the collaborative spirit within, it is truly a revolutionary space for women.
FitnGlam is set to be the leading health and wellness destination for all women in the UAE and globally. It is a whole new world of holistic fitness. FitnGlam has already launched two super clubs in Al Quoz and Sport Society, Mirdif, and has plans to expand with two more branches in Dubai Hills and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, this year.
The Al Quoz branch is a warehouse style 22,000 sq ft super club set over two floors and covering all areas of health and wellness for a motivational fitness experience. The Sport Society branch is even bigger, with a massive Skill-X playground and soon-to-launch rejuvenating beauty salon. The clubs have a massive range of gym equipment and state-of-the-art fitness studios, offering classes run by world-class trainers in HIIT, cycle, strengthening barre, yoga, boxing and more. FitnGlam also houses Gluteator machines and a 3D Body Gee Boxx analysis machine, available for the first time in the UAE exclusively at FitnGlam.
With every detail designed for the members’ experience, FitnGlam also offers a healthy café, Active x Nolu’s, a recovery room with water massage relaxation beds, sauna, steam room, salt room and an electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training. Members can access consultation on nutrition and health advice from certified coaches. FitnGlam’s coaches also offer support with pre- and post-natal training, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and help members in achieving their personal goals.
FitnGlam is built to champion the female mind and body and is transforming the ladies’ fitness landscape in the UAE.