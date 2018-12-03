For two days this weekend, the region’s top and aspiring bodybuilders as well as fitness enthusiasts will get to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the game at The Dubai Muscle Show and its concurrent event, the Dubai Active Show. To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 7 and 8, some of the top billed names attending include multiple Mr Olympia winners Ronnie Coleman, Dorian Yates and Jay Cutler and bodybuilder Kai Greene. Les Mills Live, a live version of one of the most popular workout classes founded by Les Mills, will also host a number of workouts with top trainers. Plus, there are competitions, shops and plenty of Insta-worthy posts to snap.
Here are some 5 things to know:
1. Meet the masters
For aspiring bodybuilders, the names don’t get bigger than this. Ronnie Coleman, often considered the greatest body builder of all time — he’s won Mr Olympia eight times — will be in attendance. Along with him will be six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates, four-time Mr Olympia Jay Cutler. bodybuilder and actor Kai Greene, and four-time World Strongest Man champ Brian Shaw. Venezuelan fitness model and influencer Michelle Lewin will also be meeting fans. And for Les Mills fans, the programme director for BodyAttack Lisa Osborne will be joined by BodyCombat programme director Dan Cohen on stage.
2. Expert Talks
Some of the fitness world’s top names will deliver talks and take part in seminars across the two days. Topics will cover everything from gut health to starting your own social media fitness business. Highlights include a talk by Shaikha Al Qassemi, one of Dubai’s first professional CrossFit athletes, who will discuss the popular fitness discipline. Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to climb seven summits, will talk about her inspiring journeys. Both talks are on December 7.
3. Sweat it Out
More than 50 group fitness and yoga classes will be conducted across the two days, covering various exercises, from boxing to Hiit sessions and all the Les Mills Live (separately ticketed) classes. There will also be dedicated F45 sessions, a functional training company that focuses on circuit training. F45 Playoffs will test competitors on functional all body, strength, agility and cardiovascular abilities.
4. Just watch
If you’re not in the mood to break a sweat, you can be a spectator as some of the regions’s aspiring bodybuilders compete for titles. There will be the IFBB Gulf Classic, which will see more than 800 competitors vie to win one of 15 pro-cards that fast-track competitors to the professional circuit. The Middle East’s Strongest Man and Woman will also be named during the show, with contenders battling it out in a circuit of strength challenges, including atlas stone loading, log presses and Hercules Holds with motorised vehicles. Other highlights include the TK Amateur Championships in MMA, boxing and Muay Thai, weightlifting competitions, the Gravity Calisthenics Cup, and a series of freestyle pole performances at the Dubai Pole Cup. One superhuman athlete will also be crowned Dubai’s Fittest Human.
5. Go shopping
More than 200 sports, nutrition, fitness and bodybuilding brands will be setting up shop throughout the weekend. Many brands will also be launching new supplements and products, including a new sportswear kit from Dubai-based Squat Wolf. Dozens of protein supplies are also up for grabs, including the world’s only Kcal doughnuts from WheyTrition, and exciting new meal plans from Fit Kitchen. This is a good place to try free samples and meet brand ambassadors.
The details
Single day adult entry price start at Dh75 online and Dh100 on site. It’s Dh100 for a two-day pass. VIP tickets for both days is Dh500 inclusive of queue skips for meet-and-greets and special seating at the talks and shows. Les Mills Live Dubai is priced separately starting at Dh449 but inclusive of access to the Dubai Active Show.