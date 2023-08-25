The Flavors that fuel dreams in every sip campaign symbolises Hayatna’s commitment to nurturing aspirations and enhancing the lives of young ones through its chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk.
Designed with flavourful nourishment for kids in mind, these delightful treats offer flavours that awaken the senses and inspire imagination, while keeping the kids energetic throughout the day.
As Mohsin Abrar, Senior Group Marketing Director, says, “Our products are more than just delicious; they’re a source of inspiration for the next generation. The campaign is timed perfectly with the back-to-school season. This campaign holds a special place in our hearts. It’s not just about nourishment; it’s about encouraging dreams. By sharing their dreams, children have the chance to turn them into reality.”
He adds, “Back to school marks the start of a journey, and we want to be a part of propelling children towards their goals.”
The campaign’s promise is extraordinary – the opportunity for young dreamers to win a year’s tuition fees or a full year’s membership to their favourite activity. “The launch spans across prestigious schools and nurseries in the UAE, symbolising our commitment to fostering a brighter future for the nation’s youth.”