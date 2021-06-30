Image Credit: The PAD

The PAD is a boutique Pilates and dance studio located in The Greens in Dubai. They were nominated in the top 5 Best Yoga/Pilates Studio by Fit ME Awards in 2020. The PAD is a franchise of Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, the personal trainer to Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Karachiwala brings her fitness mantra to Dubai through The PAD, which is jointly run by Abbas Kanchwala and Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala. During these Covid times, we have all been sitting more than normal and it is causing our body to go through negative changes that will impact us badly in the long run.

The PAD offers low-impact, high-intensity classes that will help you get back into the workout routine without straining any of the muscles, even if you haven’t moved in a long time. The fresh smell of plants when you enter, along with the happy smiles and positive vibe will ensure that you feel comfortable as soon as you step in; and after you finish your Pilates or dance class, you are sure to feel great about life.

The motto is: Workout at The PAD to feel great and live your best life. And they do everything to ensure that you start to love and appreciate your body after only a few classes with them.