When it comes to packing school lunches for our kids, it’s essential to strike a balance between delicious taste and nutritious choices. At Hayatna, we understand the importance of providing kids with wholesome options that also satisfy their taste buds. Our chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk and delicious organic juices that are available in three base and four fusion flavours, available in convenient 180ml packs. These products are not only a treat for young palates but also a source of essential nutrients, making them the perfect addition to any lunchbox.
While our chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk provides a rich source of essential nutrients. This delightful blend of rich chocolate or luscious strawberry flavours is a favourite among kids. It naturally contains calcium for strong bones and teeth, along with protein for sustained energy throughout the school day. Our organic juices, on the other hand, are pure, natural, and free from artificial additives. They provide a burst of wholesome goodness, offering essential vitamins and minerals without any added sugars.
The 180ml packaging of our flavoured milk and organic milk is perfectly portioned for school lunches. It’s convenient to slip into lunchboxes and ensures that kids get just the right amount of delicious and nutritious goodness. Whether your child prefers the tempting taste of chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk or the pure goodness of organic milk, our 180ml packs offer a practical and satisfying solution.
As Mohsin Abrar, Senior Marketing Director, explains, “At Hayatna, we believe that healthy eating can be enjoyable for children. Our chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk and organic juices are crafted to provide the best of both worlds – a delightful taste and the nutrition kids need to thrive. We’re committed to making school lunches exciting and nutritious.”
These milk and juice options are an excellent way to ensure that your child gets a healthy dose of dairy and goodness of fruits while enjoying a delicious treat. They can be paired with a variety of lunch options, such as sandwiches, fruits, or vegetables, to create a balanced meal that kids will love. Additionally, the 180ml packs are resealable, ensuring that any leftover milk or juice stays fresh until snack time.
When it comes to providing school-going kids with a tasty and nutritious lunchtime option, Hayatna’s chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk and organic juices in 180ml packs are the ideal choices. They offer a perfect blend of health and indulgence, making school lunches a delightful experience for both kids and parents. So, go ahead and make these nutritious milk and juice options a part of your child’s daily routine, and watch them thrive while savouring every sip.