A bevy of South Asian designers’ collections will be landing in Dubai for the 27th season of the SoPritti exhibition, a popular fashion and lifestyle event.
The summer edition of the trunk show will be held at Swissotel Al Murooj on June 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm and is free to attend.
“Catering to the UAE’s booming fashion landscape, the designers we will feature at the summer exhibition have been handpicked to showcase their exclusive collections, which include both classic and urban styles to complement the diverse tastes of residents,” said founder and event management veteran Pritti Nanda.
The event is well known for showcasing the work of renowned Indian and Pakistani fashion, jewellery, and accessory designers. The one-day event will feature items from a mix of veteran and debutant designers and distributors, a statement said.
Some of the South Asian designers set to be display their designs include Rina Dhaka, Pallavi Puri — who recently introduced her Emirati line — and Studio Sajid.
Don’t miss it!
The SoPritti exhibition will be held at Swissotel Al Murooj on June 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. It is free to attend for all.