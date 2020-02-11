Actresses Julianne Moore and Lucy Liu, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sat front row as Tory Burch showcased floral patterns inspired by Turkish, English and French porcelain on Sunday.
The autumn-winter 2020 collection — unveiled at Sotheby’s — included crepe dresses with embellished sleeves, a napa leather Sgt Pepper jacket and an embroidered cotton tulle caftan.
The looks were “punctuated with a strong boot: mid-calf, riding, over-the-knee; pointed or tapered square toe,” according to the collection notes, and featured a new Eleanor shoulder bag.
New York artist Francesca DiMattio designed the prints, and models walked past 11 of her sculptures through five gallery rooms, as American singer Alice Smith belted out 1960s classic ‘You Don’t Own Me’.
“They sort of blur the lines of femininity and masculinity,” Burch said of DiMattio’s designs.
“That’s something I relate to, and all with the nostalgia of pottery,” she said.