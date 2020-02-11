Model He Cong presents a creation from the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2020 collection during fashion week in New York, U.S., February 9th, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actresses Julianne Moore and Lucy Liu, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sat front row as Tory Burch showcased floral patterns inspired by Turkish, English and French porcelain on Sunday.

A model walks the runway for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Sotheby's on February 9, 2020 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

The autumn-winter 2020 collection — unveiled at Sotheby’s — included crepe dresses with embellished sleeves, a napa leather Sgt Pepper jacket and an embroidered cotton tulle caftan.

Models wear Tory Burch during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Image Credit: AP

The looks were “punctuated with a strong boot: mid-calf, riding, over-the-knee; pointed or tapered square toe,” according to the collection notes, and featured a new Eleanor shoulder bag.

A model walks the runway for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Sotheby's on February 9, 2020 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

New York artist Francesca DiMattio designed the prints, and models walked past 11 of her sculptures through five gallery rooms, as American singer Alice Smith belted out 1960s classic ‘You Don’t Own Me’.

A model wears Tory Burch during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Image Credit: AP

“They sort of blur the lines of femininity and masculinity,” Burch said of DiMattio’s designs.

“That’s something I relate to, and all with the nostalgia of pottery,” she said.