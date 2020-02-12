Maharashtra, Feb 12 (ANI): Indian Bollywood actors Vickey Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor showcase the creation of multiple designers to celebrate 20 Years of Lakme Fashion Week during the inaugural show of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2020, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal kick-started Lakme Fashion Week on Tuesday night, walking the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra.

Mishra, who’s dressed Hollywood and Bollywood stars, said he was inspired by a trip to the Maldives for his collection, called ‘Home’.

It was a “reminder of the beauty that our planet beholds”, he posted on Instagram.

-- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- In this photo taken on February 11, 2020, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (C) presents a creation by multiple designers during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- Image Credit: AFP

“On a recent trip to Soneva Fushi, Maldives, as I submerged myself quite literally, into an unfamiliar world, a series of stark realisations dawned upon me. Mesmerised by the million shades of blue, the ever changing abstract shapes made up of a diaspora of fish, the alienesque under-water foliage and the striking corals, it was a mammoth task to register the beauty unfolding before me — an experience that was equal parts surreal and humbling,” he said.

A number of Bollywood stars will walk the ramp for India’s top designers over the next five days.

Actress Tara Sutaria has confirmed she will be the showstopped for designer Punit Balana.