Those looking to up their Bollywood fashion A-game can shop for jewellery designs by filmmaker Karan Johar, which will be one of several exhibited at Divalicious at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

The event, which will be held on January 24 and 25, will feature more than 90 exhibitors at the two-day event who will display the latest in wedding and luxury couture.

Designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Luknow and Jaipur will be in attendance, along with brand names from Karachi.

Aside from jewellery lines, designers will also be retailing ethnic and western fashion for men, women and children, along with home decor items, edibles and gifts.