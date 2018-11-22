“I’ve personally noticed the difference when it comes to shoes, where a man’s sneaker will be at least 10 per cent less than a woman’s or even when it comes to basic T-shirts in a general retail store. I think it’s predominantly because of the fact that stores or brands think that women shop more than men, so naturally they choose to make more money through the gender that demands more. I personally don’t think this difference in price is fair considering that the quality of men’s clothes is also better than women’s - yet they pay less. We, women also indulge in seasonal collections a lot more than men so in theory, brands would still make up their cost of production if they reasonably price items for females.”