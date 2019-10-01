Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. / AFP / Lucas BARIOULET Image Credit: AFP

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut last week in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana floral smock dress, was ripped apart by Indian designer Wendell Rodricks who took to his Instagram account for his scathing review of her look. ‘Halloween is next month’ was one of his vitriolic remarks made against the former Miss World and the actress’ stylist.

“Loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make-up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month,” he posted.

Mumbai: Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks during the 6th Grazia Young Fashion Awards, in Mumbai on April 7, 2016. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Rodricks also posted a series of pictures of the runway featuring Rai Bachchan. She was in Paris to support a cosmetic giant.

While Rodricks isn’t a fan of her latest fashion look, Rai Bachchan powered through the runway with her trademark confidence and seductive swagger.

Rai Bachchan was also seen bonding with ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Longoria and even posted a video underlining their camaraderie. Longoria, who is also one of the faces of the cosmetic giant, was seen talking up Rai Bachchan for her eternal good looks.