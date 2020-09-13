Honey has more to offer than just sweet flavour for tea. It also packs nutritional perks

Popular long ago (as far back as 7,000 BC) before the rise of refined sugar, the resurgence of honey can nowadays be attributed to modern day health-conscious culture. A heightened awareness of the qualms with a sugary diet has led many people to turn to sweeteners that are more natural.

Today, proponents of honey swear by its miraculous healing properties, claiming that it can prevent many health issues, reduce ulcers, ease digestive problems, regulate blood sugar, soothe coughs and sore throats, and increase athletic performance.

When it comes to both nutritional value and taste, one brand that stands out is Diamond. The company sources its honey from select locations across the world that defines its unique taste and purity. “Our multi-floral honey comes from the foothills of the Himalayas, while our recently launched speciality honey like Acacia, Acacia with Comb, Black forest and Organic Honey are sourced from some of the best apiaries in Europe ensuring quality, taste and purity at all times,” says Deepak Nicholas, Business Head — GCC and Africa, Enhance UAE. “Diamond has also launched Manuka Honey blended with Black Forest Honey.”

Antibacterial properties

Researchers have found that some types of honey such as Manuka honey, a type native to New Zealand, is effective against a wide range of pathogens. Methylglyoxal (MGO) is an active ingredient in Manuka honey and is likely responsible for its antibacterial effects.

“MGO is antibacterial and bacterial resistant,” says Nicholas, who has worked with bee keepers from around the world, sourcing the best quality honey from apiaries.

“This means that bacteria should not be able to build up a tolerance to its antibacterial effects. Manuka honey is said to be effective for treating everything, from a sore throat to clearing up blemishes on your skin. Diamond Manuka honey has a very high MGO level of over 750.”

Along with all the health benefits of honey, one of the salient features of honey is that it acts as a powerful immune system booster. “Its proven antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties can help improve human immunity thus protecting and helping fight infections that can be caused by Covid-19,” adds Nicholas.

Soothing throats

If you are suffering from a sore throat, honey may help provide relief. Its antiviral and antibacterial properties can reduce inflammation and attack the bacteria that cause pain. Not only that, it also coats the inner lining of the throat for a soothing effect.

“Drinking black tea or warm lemon water with a generous blob of honey is a time honoured way to soothe a sore throat,” explains Nicholas.

The benefits of honey go beyond its great taste – it is also considered nature’s energy booster.

A great natural source of carbohydrates, which provide strength and energy to our bodies, it is known for its effectiveness in instantly boosting performance, endurance and reducing muscle fatigue of athletes.

“Its natural sugar plays an important role in preventing fatigue during exercise,” says Nicholas. “The glucose in honey is absorbed by the body quickly giving it an immediate energy boost, while the fructose is absorbed more slowly providing sustained energy.”