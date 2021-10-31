Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels Image Credit: Supplied

Kanz Jewels has special offers lined up to meet the growing demand for gold and diamond jewellery in this market for this Diwali. Announcing the offers, Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels, said that Diwali is the time of the year when the demand for gold goes up. “People buy gold during this time for their personal use as well as a gift to their loved ones. We have a wide range of exquisite gold as well as diamond jewellery to meet this need. We also provide an ever-changing collection of timeless jewellery pieces that complement the customers’ taste and enhances their look. We have a variety of hand-crafted jewellery to make every day special and special days more memorable. We constantly keep track of the trends and come up with what is ideal for each season. We also have a unique online collection for those who want to shop for their favourite jewellery from the comfort of their homes.

“As an active participant of City of Gold Diwali Glow offers, the promotion by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, we provide our customers who buy jewellery the chance to win up to Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers. We are also providing up to 50 per cent discount on making charges on select gold jewellery collection. In fact on certain gold jewellery collection, there is zero making charge. Customers also get 50-75 per cent discount on diamond jewellery as well as free gifts upon purchase. These Diwali offers are valid only until November 6.”

Many internationally renowned celebrities are regular customers of Kanz. It is the most preferred jeweller in the region for movie stars, sports personalities, diplomats, industry leaders, as well as tourists from across the globe.

Established in 1991 by Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewellers in Deira Gold Souq. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 10 showrooms over the past few years. It is also in the process of opening two new showrooms next year.