Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum, Shaikh Ahmad along with Rulers and Crown Princes Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Trending this week: Emirati royal wedding, Eid and more

As the UAE celebrated the wedding reception of three members of the Al Maktoum family, international Eid was one of the biggest online trends. In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video went viral as he performed Umrah and India’s capital announced a new service for women.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid with Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum and Shaikh Ahmad after their marriage ceremony last month. Elegant gift boxes were sent to friends of the family to convey the news. Image Credit: Supplied

1. Royal Wedding

The wedding receptions of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, was celebrated by UAE residents.

@Sara59703838: Dubai Palace lights up ahead of royal wedding celebration.

2. Eid

People across the world celebrated Eid after a month of fasting during the day in Ramadan. Many social media users shared their End-day looks while others shared Eid greetings.

[Twitter] @iamsrk: Thank you all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless you all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak

3. Cricket World Cup

Cricket lovers cheered their teams on as the best players in the sport came together to fight for the biggest trophy in the sport.

[Twitter] @ICC: If the @cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun, @ACBofficials would be clear favourites.

4. Imran Khan

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s video went viral online this week, when he was seen performing Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi.

[Twitter]@ZainabK75833972: Mr and Mrs @ImranKhanPTI While Performing Umrah...

5. Free rides for women

In a first of its kind in India, Delhi government announced that it would offer women free public transport on buses and the Metro to address safety concerns.