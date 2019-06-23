From cricket to the weather, see what trended this week

What you need to know: From the the #IndiaVsPakistan match, to the UAE summers, see what made headlines this week.

Social media users discussed the ICC World Cup 2019 #IndiaVsPakistan match, where India beat Pakistan by 89 runs. In India, there is an Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak, which has claimed 128 lives. Online users also discussed World Refugee Day, UAE summers and the recent controversy between Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani actress Veena Malik.

1. #IndiaVsPakistan

The match between India and Pakistan took place on Sunday, June 16 and it was a top trend on social media. Pakistan lost by 89 runs. Social media users discussed the match highlights and the form of the players from both teams.

[Facebook]

@sushmitadevinc: What an outstanding win #TeamIndia Congratulations! Kudos to the entire team for an impressive performance from the start. #IndiaVsPakistan

2. Encephalitis outbreak in India

More than 110 children in India, most from poor rural families, have died from encephalitis, a type of brain disease. The root of the outbreak is still unknown, as the death toll continues to increase.

[Twitter]

@Amar4Odisha: Shocked to see the news of …children dead in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, due to outbreak of acute encephalitis. Hope the Bihar government is able to take charge of the situation immediately to stop further casualties. Pray to God.

3. Sania Mirza and Veena Malik

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was trolled online after a video of her supposedly visiting a shisha bar with her husband and baby went viral. Pakistani actress Veena Malik also criticised the player, which resulted in a heated, viral exchange between the two celebrities.

[Twitter]

@SanaRah40_95: Why on Earth are Pakistanis trolling Sania Mirza? It reminds me of Anushka Sharma’s trolling for 2015 World Cup loss. And Veena Malik should concern herself. #Sania #pakvsind

4. UAE summers

The summer solstice in the UAE started on June 21 at 7.54pm, officially marking the beginning of summer in the UAE. Social media users discussed the high temperatures and precautions they can take while heading outdoors.

[Facebook]

Fabrevita Mac-Thorn Sting: Unbelievable that summer is yet to start officially … whilst I was already melting at 40 to 44 degrees Celsius.

5. World Refugee Day

On #WorldRefugeeDay, June 20, social media users discussed the need to help refugees start new lives and protect their future.

[Twitter]

@antonioguterres: On #WorldRefugeeDay, my thoughts are with the 70 million women, children and men who have been forced to flee war, conflict and persecution.